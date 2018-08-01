Criteo -13% on Q2 report with downside Q3 and lowered FY guides

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) drops nearly 13% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue from $218M to $223M (consensus: $243.61M), implying a constant-currency revenue growth of -5% to -3%, and Adjusted EBITDA from $61M to $66M.

The company lowers its FY18 revenue ex-TAC growth from 3% to 8% to -1% to 1%. EBITDA margin expected from 30% to 32% from the prior 28% to 30%.

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA grew 27% to $69M. Cash flow from operations dropped 33% to $40M. FCF totaled $22M. Net income increased 96% to $15M.

Acquisition: Criteo will acquire retail media tech platform Storetail for undisclosed terms. The deal is expected to close in Q3.

Press release

Previously: Criteo S.A. beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)

Update with info from the earnings call:

Criteo blames the softness and weak guidance on slower APAC growth, disruptions from hiring delays, and transforming from a platform solution to "clicks" seller.

The company plans to return to double-digit growth next year.