Third Point pushes Campbell Soup for full sale

Third Point Management has hired an investment banker to help it appeal to the family that controls Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to pursue a full sale.
Sources say talks between the bankers and the Dorrance family are taking place now. The Dorrance family is reportedly split on which direction the food company should take.
Shares of CPB are up 3.55% in premarket trading to $42.35. Campbell Soup has lost almost a third of its value from the market cap high in 2016.
