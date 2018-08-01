FTE Networks awarded new contracts totaling ~$61.4M

FTE Networks (NYSEMKT:FTNW) announced that it has been awarded ~$61.4M in new projects for the infrastructure segment, this brings the year-to-date total to ~$301.9M.

“This has been a significant month for us. The award contracts include a large project with a global workspace provider that services prominent companies with advanced needs such as Spotify, Microsoft, and Dell. These awards highlight our business momentum and underscore the continued demand for our infrastructure and technology segments, which, in turn, supports our 2018 revenue and profit optimization objectives”, commented Michael Palleschi, President and CEO.