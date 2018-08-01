Bunge slips as Q2 results whacked by soy crushing contracts

Bunge (NYSE:BG) -1.2% premarket after Q2 earnings came in a $0.10/share, as its agribusiness unit took a $125M hit on new negative mark-to-market costs from forward soy crushing contracts.

The loss was partially offset as the agribusiness segment sold 3.4% more grains and other commodities in the quarter, and gross profit from the unit more than doubled Y/Y to $354M.

“While total company performance in the second quarter came in below our estimates, we expect a strong second half driven by another step up in performance in soy crushing as we have committed most of the open capacity for the balance of the year at very attractive margins. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our targets for the full year,” CEO Soren Schroder says.

BG expects FY 2018 EBIT results in agribusiness toward the upper end of the $800M-$1B forecast range, while expecting EBIT in the food and ingredients segment at the lower end of its guidance of $290M-$310M.