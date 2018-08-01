Enphase Energy downsides Q3 revenue guidance

Enphase Energy reports Q2 gross margin was 30.5%, up 1,200bps Y/Y primarily due to pricing management and supply chain optimization.

Revenue excluding milestone payment of $2M from IQ 8 was ~$73.9M, a decline of 1.1% from last year.

Additionally, the company announced to acquire SunPower's microinverter business for $25M in cash and 7.5 million (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares

For Q3, Enphase expects revenue to be ~$76M-$82M lower than consensus of $84.18M; gross margin to be ~30%-33%, with non-GAAP operating expense of ~$18M-19M.

ENPH -7.5% pre-market

Previously: Enphase Energy beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 31)