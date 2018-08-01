Theravance's TD-9855 shows positive effect in low blood pressure disorder study

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announces positive four-week data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating TD-9855, a once-daily norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, a rare disorder characterized by low pressure when a person stands up.

Results showed durable improvements in symptom severity after four weeks of treatment with TD-9855. Mean symptom improvement was greatest in patients who reported dizziness at baseline, a regulatory and clinical threshold that will be used in Phase 3 development, expected to start in Q4 or Q1 2019.

On the safety front, there were no treatment-related serious adverse events and TD-9855 was generally well-tolerated.