Insperity beat estimates in Q2

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reports revenues rose 16% in Q2, on 13% increase in the average number of worksite employees paid per month.

Gross margin rate +40 bps to 16.8% for the quarter.

Operating margin rate grew 70 bps to 3.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 40% to $47M.

“Our dynamic business model is continuing to generate impressive financial results,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “Insperity is poised for growth acceleration over the balance of the year and continued double-digit growth into 2019.”

Q3 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: $53M to $56M (+22.9% to +29.9%) Adjusted EPS: $0.80 to $0.84 (+40.4% to +47.4%).

FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: $225M to $229M (+26.6% to +28.9%) Adjusted EPS: $3.49 to $3.53 (+42.4% to +44.1%).

