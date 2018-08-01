Garmin +3% on Q2 beats with Fitness, Marine growth covering Auto loss

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) gains 3% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 8% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside FY18 guidance has revenue at $3.3B (consensus: $3.23B; was: $3.2B) and EPS of about $3.30 (consensus: $3.13; was: $3.05).

Sales breakdown: Fitness, $225.1M (+24%); Marine, $134.6M (+24%); Aviation, $153M (+23%); Outdoor, $201.6M (+4%); Auto, $180.1M (-19%).

Gross margin was 58.5% (prior year: 58.2%) and operating margin 24.3% (prior: 25.2%). Operating income grew 4% to $218M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

