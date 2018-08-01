More on Chimera Investment Q2: NII and NIM decline Y/Y

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q2 core EPS of 59 cents vs 58 cents in Q1 and 60 cents a year earlier.

Net interest income fell to $145.2M from $150.7M Y/Y; misses consensus by $1.9M.

CIM -0.16% in premarket trading.

Q2 net interest margin of 2.9% vs. 3.2% in Q2 2017.

Return on average equity 12.91% vs 26.17% at March 31, 2018 and 12.98% at June 30, 2017.

Q2 economic return on book value 2.3%.

Chimera sponsored three mortgage loan securitizations during Q2 for $948M and incurred $2.1M in securitization deal-related expenses.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Chimera Investment EPS in-line, misses on net interest income (Aug. 1)