PG&E -4% after reportedly calling in debt restructuring lawyers

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -4.1% premarket following a Reuters report that the utility had hired lawyers to explore debt restructuring options, as it copes with liabilities stemming from last year’s northern California wildfires that analysts say could exceed $8B.

One of the options PG&E is considering is breaking up the company so that only one division files for bankruptcy, thus sheltering the remainder, according to the report.

Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch say filing for bankruptcy of just the electric utility would place "a substantial portion of equity value at risk, leaving just the FERC-regulated transmission (~$14/share) plus gas utility (~$9/share) businesses."