Globalstar +19.6% as it calls off Thermo Acquisitions merger

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) is up 19.6% premarket after calling off its inside-hands merger with Thermo Acquisitions.

In its filing, the company said it terminated the deal on the unanimous recommendation of its special committee. No termination fees are payable.

This comes just two days after shareholder Jason Mudrick -- who had been challenging the deal in court as "self-dealing" -- won the right to inspect emails tied to the deal sent by chief Jay Monroe as well as Globalstar's general counsel and the special committee chair.

