GDS responds to short-seller report; shares +23.2%

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) responds to the short-seller report from Blue Orca Capital alleging reckless borrowing.

GDS: “The Report’s allegations are false, its conclusions are incorrect and its premises reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the Company’s business.”

The company refutes each accusation in detail starting with the leasing agreements in a data center and ending with the lengthening payable cycle.

Read the full comments here.

GDS shares gain 23.2% premarket to $26.90.

Previously: GDS -6.6% on short seller report alleging reckless borrowing (July 31)