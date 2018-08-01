GDS responds to short-seller report; shares +23.2%

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) responds to the short-seller report from Blue Orca Capital alleging reckless borrowing.
GDS: “The Report’s allegations are false, its conclusions are incorrect and its premises reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the Company’s business.”
The company refutes each accusation in detail starting with the leasing agreements in a data center and ending with the lengthening payable cycle.
Read the full comments here.
GDS shares gain 23.2% premarket to $26.90.
Previously: GDS -6.6% on short seller report alleging reckless borrowing (July 31)
