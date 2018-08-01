Sandvik acquires Custom Electric Manufacturing

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) announced that it has acquired Custom Electric Manufacturing Co., a leading manufacturer of original equipment and replacement heating elements, based in Wixom, Michigan, for an undisclosed amount.

Custom Electric will continue to go to market under its own brand. They recorded revenues of $5.2M in 2017.

"Through this acquisition we add further strength to our leading position in industrial heating systems. I am pleased to welcome the Custom Electric Manufacturing team into Kanthal and Sandvik Materials Technology", said Göran Björkman, President, Sandvik Materials Technology.