BioLineRx launches Phase 1/2a study of AGI-134 in solid tumors

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) initiates an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating AGI-134, as monotherapy and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, in patients with unresectable solid tumors.

Part 1 will be an accelerated dose-escalation study to assess safety and tolerability, to identify the maximum tolerated dose and the recommended dose for Part 2 which will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of AGI-134 as monotherapy across a range of tumor types. The combination of AGI-134 and an immune checkpoint inhibitor will be investigated in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The company says AGI-134, a synthetic alpha-Gal immunotherapy designed to be injected directly into a tumor, harnesses the body's anti-Gal antibodies to induce a systemic, specific anti-tumor response to the patient's own tumor neoantigens.

