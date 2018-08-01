Vonage Business acquires TokBox

Vonage (NYSE:VG) acquires TokBox, a subsidiary of Telefonica, for an enterprise value of $35M

TokBox is a player in WebRTC programmable video sector.

Alan Masarek said "We are incredibly excited to announce the acquisition of TokBox, the global leader in programmable video API's. With TokBox, our API portfolio expands beyond voice, SMS and IP messaging to include global leadership in programmable video. TokBox significantly expands our total addressable market, and it is a major step towards global leadership in cloud communications."