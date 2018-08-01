Ford U.S. sales go in reverse again

Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales -3.1% to 194,026 vs. -1.5% forecast by Edmunds. Ford brand sales were down 2.7% during the month, while Lincoln brand sales dropped 11.0%.

Retail sales -10.4% to 142,842 units.

Fleet sales +25.7% to 51,184 units.

SUV sales -1.55% to 69,994 units.

Truck sales +10.2% to 89,153 units. F-Series sales +2.1% to 70,949 units.

Sales update from Ford management: "Ford pickups and vans dominated last month, with overall trucks posting an increase of 10 percent. Combined, pickup, van, and SUVs totaled 153,402 vehicle sales, for a 4.8 percent gain. We have now sold more than 1.1 million trucks and SUVs this year. Lincoln Navigator continues to be the country’s hottest new product, with sales expanding in every region of the United States."

YTD U.S. sales -2.0% to 1,471,717 units.