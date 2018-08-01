Molson Coors Canada and Hydropothecary announces a joint venture

Molson Coors Canada, the Canadian business of Molson Coors Brewing (TAP -3% ) and Hydropothecary <<HYYDEF>> enters into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market post legalization in 2019.

The JV will operate as a standalone start-up company with an independent board and management team

Molson Coors Canada will have 57.5% controlling interest and remaining stake with Hydropothecary, in the joint venture.

The transaction is expected to close by end of Sep.