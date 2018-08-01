Emerge Energy -17% after weak Q2 results; will not pay Q2 distribution

Emerge Energy Services (EMES -16.8% ) starts sharply lower after missing expectations for both Q2 earnings and revenues, and saying it will not pay a Q2 cash distribution.

EMES says Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $23.4M compared to $17.4M for Q1 and $7.5M for the year-ago quarter, and total volumes sold increased 6% to a record 1.59M tons.

EMES says the demand for frac sand remains healthy, but it experienced a minor slowdown to finish Q2 and the softness has partially continued into early Q3, adding that it believes "conditions are temporary given the Permian takeaway constraints."

EMES lowers its FY 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $110M from $120M previously and for net income to $50M from $60M prior due to the delay in construction of the San Antonio plant, which it now expects to complete in late August.