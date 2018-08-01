Jeep lifts Fiat Chrysler to strong month in U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales +6.0% to 170,970 vs. -13% forecast by Edmunds.

Retail sales were up 10% to account for 78% of all sales.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -45% to 1,240 units; Chrysler -13% to 11,624; Jeep +15% to 79,906; Dodge flat at 31,119 units; Ram +2% to 45,065; Alfa Romeo +189% to 14,281 units.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +14% to 21,308 units; Cherokee +71% to 20,210; Ram P/U +1% to 40,276.

2018 Fiat Chrysler U.S. sales YTD +5.9% to 1,286,46 units.