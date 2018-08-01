Cellectar teams up with Orano Med to develop new cancer therapy

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB -3.8% ) will collaborate with Orano Med (formerly AREVA Med) to develop a new phospholipid-drug conjugate (PDC) for the treatment of cancer.

The PDC will consist of Orano's radioisotope lead-212 conjugated to Cellectar's phospholipid ether. Lead-212 is an alpha emitter which delivers higher energy over a shorter distance than other radioisotopes. The higher energy from alpha particles causes non-repairable DNA damage which kills cancer cells and may provide greater efficacy at lower doses with less side effects.

The companies intend to evaluate the candidate in up to three cancer types.

Under the terms of the partnership, early preclinical costs will be equally shared. Either party will have the option to advance and commercialize the PDC alone or in collaboration with the other. The option is exercisable after early proof-of-concept data.