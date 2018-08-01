Sprint beats with continued subscriber additions

Sprint (NYSE:S) rode subscriber gains to a beat in Q2 earnings, though shares are noncommittal so far in response.

Net income declined $30M, to $176M (thought it's the third consecutive profitable quarter), and operating income was $815M, positive for the 10th straight quarter.

EBITDA rose $427M to $3.3B, highest in more than 11 years.

Meanwhile, the company logged its 12th straight quarter of net additions in postpaid phone subscribers, with 87,000. Postpaid ARPU ticked up Q/Q for the first time in nearly five years.

It also posted its sixth straight quarter of prepaid net adds, with 3,000.

Net cash from operations was $2.4B and adjusted free cash flow was $8M amid heavy network investment.

It's raising guidance for full-year EBITDA (as reported) to $12B-$12.5B, from $11.6B-$12.1B. Excluding new revenue recognition, EBITDA should be $11.3B-$11.8B.

