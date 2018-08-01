AGNC Investment lower 2.9% on pricing of common stock

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) priced a public offering of 38M common shares for total expected gross proceeds of $718.2M.
Underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 5.7M common shares.
The offer is expected to close on or about August 3, 2018.
Net proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities, other mortgage-related assets and hedging instruments and for other general corporate purposes.
