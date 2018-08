Walker & Dunlop (WD -8.6% ) sinks in early trading as Q2 EPS of $1.28 misses consensus by 6 cents and total revenue of $178.2M misses by $4.6M.

Q2 total transaction volumes $6.19B, up 3% from $6.03B a year ago.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA slipped to $50.0M from $51.0M a year ago and operating margin narrowed to 30% from 34% Y/Y.

Return on equity 20% vs. 21% Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Walker & Dunlop misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)