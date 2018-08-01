Stocks tick higher, with Apple's strong quarter boosting techs

Stocks are slightly higher at the open, but techs are turning around from their losses in recent days. as Apple's strong quarterly earnings report helps restore faith in the group; S&P +0.1% , Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Apple +4.3% in early trading to an all-time high after reporting better than expected FQ3 earnings and revenues and issuing above consensus guidance for Q4.

European bourses trade lower across the board, with U.K.'s FTSE -1% , Germany's DAX -0.5% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.8% .

In the U.S., more than half of the S&P's 11 sectors are lower but strength in techs ( +0.9% ) and financials ( +1% ) sectors have kept the major averages afloat.

The energy sector ( -1.5%) is at the bottom of the sector standings as U.S. WTI crude oil -1.5% at $67.69/bbl after yesterday's report from the American Petroleum Institute said crude stockpiles rose by 5.6M barrels last week.

U.S. Treasury prices tumble, sending rates broadly higher; the benchmark 10-year yield is 4 bps higher at 3.01%, clearing 3% for the first time since June.

The Fed is in the second day of its policy meeting, which will conclude with the release of its latest policy directive at 2 p.m.; a rate hike is not expected but investors will parse the language to try to gauge the Fed's interest rate plans.

Also still ahead: construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inventories