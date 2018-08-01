Holly Energy Partners down 1% post Q2 results miss

Holly Energy Partners (HEP -1.1% ) reports Q2 revenue of $118.8M (+8.8% Y/Y) primarily attributable to acquisition of the remaining interest in SLC and Frontier pipelines, which led to an increase in overall pipeline volumes of 24%

EBITDA margin increased marginally 18bps to 68.9%.

Distributable cash flow was $65.2M, +7% Y/Y.

George Damiris, CEO of HEP said “Looking forward, we expect the continued strength in crude gathering, combined with contractual tariff escalators effective in the third quarter, will drive a strong rebound in earnings growth and our distribution coverage ratio, which we expect to be greater than 1.0x for the second half of the year.”

