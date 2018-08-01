Vonage +2% after business offerings drive revenue beat

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is up 2% after its Q2 earnings where its revenues topped expectations thanks to gains in business services.

Operating income rose to $13M from a year-ago $7M.

OIBDA gained to $45M from the prior $41M.

Net income (adjusted) rose to $17M from a year-ago $15M.

Revenue breakout: Business, $147.8M (up 19.5%); Consumer, $112M (down 12.6%).

With a $35M acquisition of TokBox (as well as higher business growth and a shift in expenses from capital to operating), it's boosting guidance for the full year: consolidated revenues up to $1.04B-$1.05B from a previous $1.03B-$1.045B (on business revenue guidance raised to $600M-$610M); OIBDA in the "$185M area" (down from $195M); and capex of about $30M.

Earnings call slides

Press release