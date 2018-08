Tacoma increased by 25.7%, a best-ever July since 1996

Toyota (TM +0.1% ) unit sales -6 to 208,770 units vs. -7% forecast by Edmunds.

Toyota division sales slipped 5.1% to 183,367 units.

Lexus division sales down 12.1% to 25,403 units.

Total YARIS declined 33.2% to 2,468 units.

Camry sales fell 22.2% to 26,311 units and Corolla sales down 5.6% to 26,754.

Prius sales squeezed 22.6% to 7,265 units. RAV4 sales -1.7% to 41,093 units. Highlander sales rose 11.3% to 21,159 and Tacoma +25.7% to 21,844 units.

YTD Toyota U.S. sales grew 1.5% to 1,398,082 units.