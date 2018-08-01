RXi Pharma up 38% on positive results from study of lead candidate in retinal scarring

Thinly traded nano cap RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII +37.8% ) is up on a healthy 24x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating intravitreal injections of RXI-109 in patients with advanced neovascular age-related macular degeneration with subretinal fibrosis (scarring).

The primary endpoint, safety, was met. Specifically, there were no dose-limiting or serious toxicities and only mild/moderate procedure-related adverse events, none drug-related.

On the efficacy front, all but one of the participants experienced improved vision (best corrected visual acuity or BCVA) in the study eye. Imaging analyses showed a halt, possibly even a reversal of disease progression, in several subjects.

RXI-109 is a self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) compound developed to target connective tissue growth factor, a key regulator of scar formation.

