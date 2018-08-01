Embraer plane crashes in Mexico

Dozens of people have been injured after a packed Aeromexico-operated Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) jet crashed right after takeoff in Mexico's state of Durango, but authorities said most were not seriously hurt and there were no fatalities.

Durango Governor José Rosas Aispuro said a gust of wind rocked the plane before it plunged suddenly, citing air traffic control at the airport. The plane's left wing hit the ground, knocking off two engines, before it came to a halt 300 meters from the runway.

Embraer has sent a team of technicians to the scene of the accident and stands ready to support the investigation.