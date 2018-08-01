More on BNP Paribas Q2: Foreign exchange eats away at economic growth gains

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) reports Q2 group operating income EUR3.27B, up 2.1%.

Q2 revenue of EUR11.2B rose 2.5% Y/Y, with operating divisions revenue up 1.0% reflecting unfavorable foreign exchange effect.

"Revenues, driven by the specialized businesses, increased in the context of economic growth in Europe despite an unfavorable foreign exchange effect and less favorable financial markets compared to the second quarter 2017," says CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé.

Domestic markets revenue fell 0.3%; international financial services revenue grew by 8.7%, and CIB revenue fell 6.8%.

Net book value per share EUR72.4, after payment of a EUR3.02-per-share dividend.

Cost of risk, at EUR567M was down 14% from EUR662M a year ago.

Previously: BNP Paribas reports Q2 results (Aug. 1)