Apple hits new all-time high as analysts boost targets

Needham maintains a Buy rating after earnings and raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target by $10 to $220, a 16% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says the best way to value Apple is as an ecosystem with de facto “subscribers” because research indicates the average iOS consumer stays within that ecosystem for 10 years.

Needham estimates the Apple ecosystem has 823K unique members owning 1.4B active devices.

More action: Monness Crespi raises from $235 to $275; Citi raises by $20 to $230; Wells Fargo raises to $210; UBS raises by $5 to $215; Bernstein raises from $100 to $190.

Source: Briefing.com.

Apple shares hit a new all-time high this morning, touching $199.26. Shares are now up 4.5% to $198.64 with the market cap sitting at $972.33B.

