Paycom Software up 16.5% after earnings, Stifel target boost

Stifel raises its Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) target by $15 to $115, an 8% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm says it’s clear that Paycom remains a leading vendor in the HCM mid-market and remains confident in the company’s ability to generate 20%+ top-line growth with strong profitability in the coming years.

Stifel does believe shares are appropriately valued and expects the stock to perform in-line with its peers.

Source: Briefing.com.

Paycom shares are up 16.5% to $123.73.

Previously: Paycom Software +8.7% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 guide (July 31)