Haverty Furniture up 3% post Q2 results

Haverty Furniture (HVT +3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 1.5% Y/Y to $198.8M.

Comparable sales increased 1.3% Y/Y.

Total written sales were up 1.1% Y.Y for the quarter.

Written comparable store sales rose 1.5% Y/Y.

Average written ticket increased 3.4% Y/Y and custom upholstery sales were up 3.0% Y/Y.

Gross profit margin declined 20 bps to 54.2%, due to increases in freight costs and merchandise pricing and mix.

The company repurchased 280,196 shares of common stock for $5.8M.

Q3 Outlook: Total written sales up ~0.5%; written comparable store sales up 2.0%; total delivered sales down ~0.7%; comparable store sales up 1.1%.

2018 Outlook: Gross margin ~54.5%; fixed and discretionary SG&A expenses $257-259M; selling square footage will decrease 2.3%; Capex of ~$20M.

