ICE Futures Europe to launch secured overnight financing rate futures

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +1.3% ) plans to launch through ICE Futures Europe one-month and three-month cash-settled futures based on secured overnight financing rate on Oct. 1, 2018.

ICE also intends to offer futures on Euro and Swiss Franc alternative risk free interest rates once the underlying benchmarks on these currencies become available.

“The introduction of SOFR futures extends our offering to U.S. alternative risk free rates," says ICE Futures Europe President Stuart Williams.

Source: Press Release

