Oppenheimer cautious on Cheesecake Factory

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -12.3% ) after digesting the restaurant operator's Q2 earnings report and guidance update.

"To become more positive, we require higher confidence in model’s ability to hold restaurant margins steady. This appears difficult given labor inflation, but is required to grow earnings and justify mgmt’s long-term financial framework beyond ‘18," writes analyst Brian Bittner.

Previously: The Cheesecake Factory misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (July 31)

Previously: Cheesecake Factory -6% after higher costs factor in (July 31)