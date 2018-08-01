NuVasive up 7% despite softer earnings guidance after Q2 report

NuVasive (NUVA +6.9% ) is up on 20% higher volume on the heels of its release of Q2 numbers after the close yesterday. Shares have rallied ~15% this week.

Revenue: $281.6M (+8.5%); operating margin: 10.1%.

Net income: $11.5M (-5.2%); EPS: $0.22 (-4.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.58 (+29%); cash flow ops (6 mo.): $77.2 (+15.1%).

2018 guidance: Revenue: $1,095M - 1,105M (unch); EPS: $0.45 - 0.48 from $0.71 - 0.74; non-GAAP EPS: $2.37 - 2.40 from $2.44 - 2.47.

For what it's worth, RBC's Glenn Novarro says the company's gross margin appears to have bottomed out, implying that the "worst is behind" it now. Gross margin in Q2 was 72.6% compared to 74.5% a year ago.