KKR Real Estate Finance closes two senior loans totaling $416M in July

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF -0.8% ) closes two floating-rate senior loan transactions totaling $415.5M in July 2018.

Year-to-date originations comes to 10 senior loans totaling $1.6B, resulting in $3.3B portfolio.

In July, KREF closed a $341M floating-rate senior loan secured by a 2,640-unit multifamily property portfolio in Atlanta, GA, and Tampa, FL; loan has a 2-year initial term with three 1-year extension options and carries coupon of LIBOR +3.2% and has appraised loan-to-value of about 75%.

The other loan closed in July is a $74.5M floating-rate senior loan secured by 1.1M square-foot, 16-building industrial property in Atlanta, GA; loan has 3-year initial term with two 1-year extension options and carries coupon of LIBOR +2.7% with an LTV of about 74%.

Weighted average underwritten internal rate of return of these two loans is 10.9%.

Source: Press Release

Previously: KKR Real Estate Finance closes two senior loans totaling $379M (June 20)