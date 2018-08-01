Industrial metals plunge as Trump threatens to up the ante in China dispute

Copper and other industrial metals are sharply lower as the Trump administration reportedly considers raising the level of proposed tariffs on Chinese imports to 25% from 10%.

Copper -2.1% to $6,192/metric ton in London trade after last week's slight rally is more than neutralized as traders dumped tentative bets on rising prices, according to Marex Spectron's Alastair Munro.

Yet trade fears may become balanced by copper-specific supply concerns, with the increasing likelihood that no agreement is reached between BHP Billiton and unions at the world's largest copper mine - the Escondida operation in Chile; a 44-day strike at the mine last year provided some support to copper prices.

Among other base metals, zinc -2.4% at $2,570.50/metric ton, aluminum -0.9% to $2,058/ton, tin -0.5% at $19,970, nickel -1.4% to $13,870, and lead -1.9% at $2,123/metric ton.

Among relevant tickers: BHP -2.5% , RIO -2.8% , VALE -2.5% , FCX -3.2% , TECK -3% , AA -2% .

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, DBB, JJN, CPER, BOM, BDD, JJT, NINI, CUPM, LD, FOIL, JJM, BOS, RJZ, BDG, LEDD, UBM, HEVY, JJUB