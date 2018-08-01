Encore Wire +5% on Q2 results

Encore Wire (WIRE +5.3% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 15.5% Y/Y to $336.79M driven by higher copper raw material prices.

Q2 Margins: Gross 13.21% up by 91 bps ; operating 6.8% up by 115 bps and EBITDA 8.2% up by 116 bps .

Copper unit volume sold increased 0.1% Y/Y, with a 17.2% Y/Y increase in average selling price of wire per copper pound. Price of copper purchased increased by 18.7% Y/Y.

Company had $102M in cash as of June 30, 2018.

