Emerge Energy Services down 11% post lowering of FY18 guidance

Due to delay in San Antonio new dry plant construction, Emerge Energy Services (EMES -11.3% ) downsides FY18 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to $$110M (prior $120M) and and net income to $$50M (prior $60M).

Emerge Energy expects to complete the dry plant construction in late August, with San Antonio volumes improve in Q3.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 665bps driven by higher sand prices, increase of in-basin sales at San Antonio & Kosse plants, and lower logistics costs.

Despite 14.2% Y/Y increase in sales volume to 1,589,000 tons, net revenues decreased 4.6% to $101.8M, as a result of higher priced terminal sand sales volume decrease 23.7% to 415,000 tons.

