Windstream refinances $1.4B; default trial wraps up

With the results of its exchange offers, Windstream Holdings (WIN -1.7% ) has refinanced more than $1.4B in bonds and extended maturities two years on average.

It has no significant bond maturities until 2023 now, the company says.

Overall debt was cut by more than $227M in the exchanges.

Meanwhile, the trial where Windstream faced off with U.S. Bank and Aurelius Capital Management wrapped up yesterday after closing arguments.

Windstream wrapped up by pushing its case that opponents' claims are legally "defective" because they rely on each other: U.S. Bank's claim that the 2015 spin-off of Uniti Group (UNIT -1.2% ) was a sale/leaseback has to be successful for Aurelius' claim of debt default to be successful.

There's no statement from the judge about when he will rule on the matter.