Ultimate Software reports Q2 beats and files for stock offering

Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI) trades down 0.5% after beating Q2 EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 21% on the year. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $286M to $288M (consensus: $278.39M). Upside FY19 guidance has revenue up 21% to around $1.14B (consensus: $1.12B).

The Q3 and FY19 guides include the PeopleDoc acquisition that closed last week.

Stock offering: Ultimate Software files for a common stock offering of about 560K shares by selling shareholders.

Press release.

Previously: Ultimate Software Group beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 31)