Venator -7% after double downgrade at BAML, cut at Nomura

Venator Materials (VNTR -7% ) plunges to a 52-week low after BofA Merrill Lynch slaps a double downgrade to Underperform from Buy at a Street low of $12 vs. a prior $24 outlook, as the firm thinks the titanium dioxide sector is near a peak with prices in Europe already starting to decline.

BAML also says reconstruction of the Pori project in Finland has been delayed and costs have continued to increase, causing an uncertain outlook for the project.

VNTR also is downgraded a notch to Neutral from Buy with a $13 price target, slashed from $22, at Nomura due to spending uncertainty, even though sector fundamentals are seen as constructive.

VNTR said yesterday that it is considering all options regarding its site in Pori, which was 20% operational in Q2.

