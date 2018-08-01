NewLink slumps 21% after Q2 revenue miss

NewLink Genetics (NLNK -20.6% ) is down on 25% higher volume on the heels of its announcement of Q2 results yesterday after the close. Shares have been mired in a long-term downtrend, though, shedding 85% of their value since September of last year.

Revenue: $2.25M (-78.3%), short of consensus by $2.8M due to an 82% drop in grant revenue.

Net loss: ($17.3M) (-5.5%).

Near-term key milestones: H2: updated Phase 1b data on indoximod + chemo in AML and initial Phase 1 data on NLG802. H1 2019: Updated Phase 1 data on indoximod + radio-chemotherapy in pediatric patients with recurrent malignant brain tumors.

Organizational realignment completed, including 30% headcount reduction. Cash consumption should be ~$10M per quarter. Current cash runway should extend into H2 2021.

Jack Henneman appointed Chief Administrative Officer until he retires in November. Carl Langren promoted to CFO. Lori Lawley promoted to VP, Finance and Controller. Brad Powers promoted to General Counsel.