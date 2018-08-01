Carriage Services down 3.3% post Q2 results

Carriage Services (CSV -3.3%) reported flat revenue Y/Y of 63.9M for Q2.
Segment revenue: Funeral $46.4M (-0.3% Y/Y); Cemetery $12.6M (+4.3% Y/Y) & Financial $4.5M (-4.2% Y/Y).
Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 7,340 (-2.2% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 5,918 (-1.6% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 1,422 (-4.4% Y/Y).
Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 1,064 (+38.3% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 905 (+41.8% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 159 (+18.2% Y/Y).
Total Funeral Contracts were 8,404 (+3% Y/Y).
Total Field EBITDA margin declined 200 bps to 37.6%
Total Funeral Field EBITDA margin declined 290 bps to 34.5%
Total Cemetery Field EBITDA margin increased 260 bps to 30.6%
Total Financial EBITDA margin declined 80 bps to 91.9%
Adj. consolidated EBITDA margin declined 200 basis points to 23.9%
Free cash flow remained flat at $9.1M.
2018 Outlook: Revenues $283-287M; Adj. consolidated EBITDA $81-85M; Adj. net income $27-29M; Adj. basic EPS $1.38-1.43; Adj. diluted EPS $1.35-1.40.
