Jittery trading on apparel stocks

An escalation in the Trump Administration's tariff battle with China sits in the background of the discussion today on apparel stocks. While the 25% tariff could be merely a negotiating tactic, the apparel sector can be sensitive to tariff news due to the long lead time with supplier orders.

Leading off the apparel check, selling pressure on Hanesbrands (HBI -19% ) continues after the company posts largely in-line Q2 results.

While Hanesbrands management cited a "challenging" environment for intimate apparel demand, the company reiterated full-year guidance (EPS of $1.72 to $1.80 vs. $1.76).

Ralph Lauren (RL -3.7% ) is tracking lower after hitting a 52-week high yesterday.

G-III Apparel (GIII -4.6% ) and Under Armour (UAA -2.2% ) are also underperforming on the day.

Previously: Hanesbrands -10% after mixed Q2, Target contract loss (Aug. 1)