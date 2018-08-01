Jittery trading on apparel stocks

An escalation in the Trump Administration's tariff battle with China sits in the background of the discussion today on apparel stocks. While the 25% tariff could be merely a negotiating tactic, the apparel sector can be sensitive to tariff news due to the long lead time with supplier orders.
Leading off the apparel check, selling pressure on Hanesbrands (HBI -19%) continues after the company posts largely in-line Q2 results.
While Hanesbrands management cited a "challenging" environment for intimate apparel demand, the company reiterated full-year guidance (EPS of $1.72 to $1.80 vs. $1.76).
Ralph Lauren (RL -3.7%) is tracking lower after hitting a 52-week high yesterday.
G-III Apparel (GIII -4.6%) and Under Armour (UAA -2.2%) are also underperforming on the day.
Previously: Hanesbrands -10% after mixed Q2, Target contract loss (Aug. 1)
