Summit Materials -14% following big Q2 earnings miss, reduced guidance

Summit Materials (SUM -14% ) sinks to a 52-week low after reporting a wide Q2 earnings miss and reducing full-year EBITDA guidance.

While Q2 total revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $549M, cement segment revenues fell 2.8% and gross profit margin declined to 46.5% from 57.4% in the prior-year period, due to higher freight, storage and demurrage costs related to weather-affected cement inventories; organic sales volume of cement fell 4.8%, due mainly to high levels of precipitation that disrupted project work during the period, together with competitive pressures in the market.

For FY 2018, SUM now sees adjusted EBITDA of $495M-$515M vs. previous guidance of $460M-$480M, including acquisition-related contributions from four transactions that closed since the company's May update.