Israel Chemical +5% on "exceeded management's expectations"

Israel Chemical (ICL +5.2% ) reports Q2 revenues up 3.7% Y/Y to $1.37B, driven by higher prices, as well as higher sales volumes of bromine, specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 300bps to 22%; Excluding divested businesses, adjusted operating income increased 47% to $188M.

ICL says margins were positively impacted by potash prices +14.4% to $247 FOB price per tons, higher phosphate fertilizers prices, as well as an increase in the selling prices of ICL's specialty products..

