Clean Harbors up 13% on Q2 results, raised guidance

Clean Harbors (CLH +13.3% ) reported 13% Y/Y increase in Q2 revenues to $849.1M, driven by strong organic growth and acquisition.

Segment revenues: Environmental services $554.41M (+15.2% Y/Y) and Safety-Kleen $294.43M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin improved by 137 bps to 7.6%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $139.6M increased by 16% Y/Y due to strong waste volumes, industrial turnarounds and Safety-Kleen growth and the margin improved by 40 bps to 16.44%.

Segment Adj. EBITDA margins: Environmental services was flat at 19.7% and Safety-Kleen improved by 260 bps to 24.8%.

Q2 Adj. Free cash flow was $29.71M compared to $14.62M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook, raised: Adj. EBITDA $460-490M, from $440-480M earlier and Adj. Free cash flow $135-165M, from $125-155M earlier.

