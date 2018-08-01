Anadarko Petroleum, Devon Energy sink after disappointing Q2 results

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -7.1% ) and Devon Energy (DVN -5.5% ) are both sharply lower after posting weaker than expected Q2 results (I, II), in part due to hedging costs, disappointing investors who expected more in a period of rising crude oil prices.

APC said it lost $298M in pretax income due to commodity-related hedges, and DVN's losses were related to both commodity derivatives sales and foreign exchange losses.

Prominent shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -1.8% ) said earlier this week that its average price for oil sales including the cost of hedging was $52.62/bbl, well below Baird's forecast for $56.49/bbl.

Separately, APC says it has established a core acreage position in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin and began an appraisal effort for the development; also, the company expects to make a final investment decision for its Mozambique LNG project in H1 2019.